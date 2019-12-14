Left Menu
3 dead in overnight blast in Dhanushadham of Southern Nepal

At least three people have died in an overnight explosion in Dhanushadham of Southern Nepal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 12:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least three people have died in an overnight explosion in Dhanushadham of Southern Nepal. The victims included two civilians and a police officer.

The blast rocked the Chhireshwornath Municipality-5 near the Mahendranagar Bazar at midnight which claimed the lives of two people on the spot while the police officer succumbed to injuries later on Saturday morning. "The dead includes father and son Rajesh Shah (45) and Ananda Shah (25). This morning Amir Kumar Dahal, the only Police Inspector injured in the blast succumbed to his injuries. Dahal was pronounced dead by doctors at 6:40 AM this morning," Chief District Officer Pradeep Raj Kandel informed ANI over the phone.

Rajesh Shah's 19-year-old daughter Anjali and 15-year-old son Prakash along with a police constable Rijnath Kumar Mahato are also said to be injured in the blast. They have been transferred to BP Koirala Hospital in Dharan on Saturday. Their condition is said to be critical. Shah's family had informed the police at midnight about the suspicious object they found attached on the pole in front of their house.

"A police team under the leadership of Inspector Dahal was sent to the spot and the suspicious object exploded while the police was clearing up the site," an official told ANI seeking anonymity. The police are yet to ascertain and give a statement whether any group was involved in the incident. (ANI)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Latest News

Shirdi missing people case: Bombay HC directs police to check possibility of human trafficking, organ racket

Advocate Sushant Vinayak Dixit on Saturday informed ANI that the Bombay High Court has asked the police to investigate the possibility of human trafficking or organ racket behind the disappearance of the 88 missing people from Maharashtras ...

Leafs extend Oilers' winless streak to four games

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Saturday night. Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitchell Marner also scored for Toronto, which went 3-1-0 on a four-game trip t...

Golf-International captain Els takes blame for Sunday slide

Heartbroken Internationals captain Ernie Els said he would shoulder the blame for his teams defeat to the United States at the Presidents Cup but defended his Sunday pairings after they crumbled at Royal Melbourne.The Internationals brought...

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...
