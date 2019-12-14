Left Menu
Five Hong Kong teenagers arrested in connection with death of 70-year old man during clashes

Five Hong Kong teenagers were arrested in connection with the death of a 70-year-old man who was struck by a brick during clashes between pro and anti-government protesters last month in the semi-autonomous region, police said on Saturday.

  14-12-2019
Visuals of pro-demoncracy protests in Hong Kong. Image Credit: ANI

Five Hong Kong teenagers were arrested in connection with the death of a 70-year-old man who was struck by a brick during clashes between pro and anti-government protesters last month in the semi-autonomous region, police said on Saturday. In a statement, police said that three men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder, rioting, and wounding.

"After investigation, the three men and two women were arrested in Sheung Shui and Tai Po for murder, (and) taking part in a riot and wounding," the statement read, as cited by South China Morning Post. The 70-year old man, identified as government-contracted cleaner Luo Changqing, had been hit by a brick during the clashes which broke out last month in the Lung Wan Street of the Sheung Shui area. The man had died the next day.

Hong Kong Police had offered USD 102,000 reward for information on the killer of Changqing earlier this week. But a police source told South China Morning Post that the arrests were made based on officers' own investigation and had nothing to do with the tips generated from the offer of a reward. "We have swept a lot of CCTV and online clips, which showed the five suspects' presence in the area," the source said. "Although no clips showing the five threw bricks directly at the deceased man, some did throw bricks and wound others. They could have acted in a joint enterprise when it comes to the murder case. We will seek further legal advice." (ANI)

