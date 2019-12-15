Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Homemade 'Nikes' give Filipina athlete a golden edge

To some athletes, brands count for everything when it comes to performance. Filipina schoolgirl Rhea Bullos bagged three gold medals at an athletics competition this week without wearing shoes, opting instead to wrap her feet in tape and draw an iconic Nike "swoosh" logo on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)