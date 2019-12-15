Left Menu
Development News Edition

Editor of Bangla daily placed on 3-day remand after reporting executed leader as 'martyr'

A court here has placed Abul Asad, the editor of a Bangladesh daily 'Sangram,' on a three-day remand under police custody after he described an executed opposition leader convicted for war crimes as a "martyr".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 07:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 07:29 IST
Editor of Bangla daily placed on 3-day remand after reporting executed leader as 'martyr'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A court here has placed Abul Asad, the editor of a Bangladesh daily 'Sangram,' on a three-day remand under police custody after he described an executed opposition leader convicted for war crimes as a "martyr". Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal passed the order after Hatirjheel police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Operation) Inspector Golam Azam, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the editor before the court on Saturday, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

The development came after Md. Afzal Hossain, a member of Bangladesh Awami League and parliamentarian from Kishoreganj, on Friday night, filed a case against Asad alleging that the editor had described an executed opposition leader convicted for war crimes as a "martyr" in an article published in the paper last week. Known as the "Butcher of Mirpur," Abdul Quader Molla, a senior official of the Jamaat-e-Islami opposition party, was hanged on December 12, 2013, over crimes committed during Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence. The execution was carried out three days before Bangladesh celebrated the 42nd anniversary of Victory Day.

A mouthpiece of Jamaat, the Daily Sangram had published the report on its front page with the headline: "Today is the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Abdul Quader Molla." Meanwhile, the case, filed under the Digital Security Act, was registered with Hatirjheel police station in Dhaka on Friday.

The arrest came after activists of Muktijuddho Mancha, the student wing of the ruling Awami League party, vandalized the office of the daily in Dhaka, launched protests and burned copies of the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Foegele, Hurricanes shut out Flames

James Reimer made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton scored second-period goals, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the streaking Calgary Flames with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Wa...

UPL gets green nod for Rs 353-cr pesticide unit expansion project in Gujarat

Agrochemical firm UPL has received the environment clearance from the government for its Rs 353.43 crore pesticide unit expansion project in Bharuch district of Gujarat, according to official documents. The environment ministry has given th...

Lampard 'disappointed' after defeat to Bournemouth

After suffering a defeat to Bournemouth, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expressed disappointment and admitted that there is more work to do. Im disappointed. I did feel guarded against this when everyone on the outside was getting excited wi...

Heat beat Mavericks after Doncic injured

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points as the Miami Heat recorded a 122-118 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in a game that saw Luka Doncic sprain his right ankle early in the first quarter. After Jalen Brunsons 3-pointer gave ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019