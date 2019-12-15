Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

  15-12-2019
  • Created: 15-12-2019 11:31 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Negotiators worked into the early hours of Sunday to try to salvage a strong global commitment to fight climate change after some of the most vulnerable nations said they were being sidelined at a marathon U.N. summit in Madrid.

NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO New Zealand recovery teams return to volcanic island, two remain missing; death toll rises to 16

New Zealand recovery teams returned to the volcanic White Island on Sunday but were unable to locate two remaining bodies in their search, as the death toll from Monday’s eruption rose to 16, police said. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG-CLIMATE Bloomberg climate plan would halve U.S. carbon emissions in 10 years

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Friday unveiled a climate plan to slash U.S. carbon emissions by 50% in ten years, by slapping tougher pollution standards on new gas-fired power plants and replacing coal with cleaner energy sources like wind and solar. LIVE-NATION-JUSTICE-DEPARTMENT

U.S. Justice Department preparing legal action against Live Nation: source The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to take legal action against Live Nation Entertainment (LYV.N) on allegations the concert promoter has sought to strong-arm concert venues into using its dominant Ticketmaster subsidiary, a source familiar with the planned legal action said on Friday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on some U.S. goods SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has suspended additional tariffs on some U.S. goods that were meant to be implemented on Dec. 15, the State Council’s customs tariff commission said on Sunday, after the world’s two largest economies agreed a “phase one” trade deal on Friday.

USA-TRADE-USMCA Mexico objects to labor enforcement provision in North American trade deal

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s deputy foreign minister, Jesus Seade, said on Saturday he sent a letter to the top U.S. trade official expressing surprise and concern over a labor enforcement provision proposed by a U.S. congressional committee in the new North American trade deal. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOMBSHELL 'Bombshell' film probes sexual harassment's 'gray spaces'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Bombshell” tells the story of how sexual harassment accusations brought down the powerful creator of Fox News, but rather than taking a broad brush to paint the cable network chief, the film shows him as both menace and mentor to women. PEOPLE-COLIN-FIRTH

'Bridget Jones' actor Colin Firth and wife split after 22 years British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife on Friday announced they had split up after 22 years of marriage.

SPORTS GOLF-PRESIDENTS

Woods leads from front as U.S. win Presidents Cup MELBOURNE (Reuters) - United States captain Tiger Woods led from the front as the Americans dominated the Sunday singles to overhaul the Internationals at Royal Melbourne and claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup.

BASKETBALL-NCAA-USC-CORRUPTION-ALLEGATIONS USC receives NCAA notice of allegations

The Southern California men’s basketball program received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA tied to the federal investigation into corruption in the sport. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS NORTHKOREA-USA/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. envoy arrives in Seoul ahead of North Korea negotiations deadline U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Seoul this week, ahead of a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang.

15 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-HEDGEFUNDS/SUSTAINABLE (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Villains or visionaries? Hedge funds short companies they say 'greenwash'

Tens of trillions of global investment dollars are pouring into companies that point to robust environmental, social and governance credentials. Now short-sellers spy an opportunity. 15 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

