Imran Khan to visit Bahrain tomorrow

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Bahrain on December 16 to attend the country's National Day celebration as a Guest of Honour, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed on Sunday. During his maiden visit to Bahrain after assuming office in August 2018, Khan will have a one-on-one meeting with country's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa as well as delegation talks with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, MOFA said in a statement.

The exchange of views during the delegation talks and one-on-one meeting would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues. Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

During the visit, Bahrain's highest civil award will be conferred upon the Pakistan Prime Minister. (ANI)

