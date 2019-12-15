Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inked at the uprising: Iraq's teenage tattoo artist

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:40 IST
Inked at the uprising: Iraq's teenage tattoo artist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At 16, Maram is as old as the political system she and fellow Iraqi youth are railing against. But the spunky teen has her own way of protesting: inking tattoos. In the blue-tinged light inside a tarp tent, the petite teenager carefully moves her mechanised tattoo pen across the left shoulder of her skinny teenage friend.

It's a sketch of Baghdad's Freedom Monument - a huge stone and bronze slab charting Iraq's path to a republic on Tahrir Square, the beating heart of Iraq's anti-government protests. Its centrepiece is a dark figure with arms outstretched, wrenching apart a barrier.

"I like to break down barriers," Maram Uday says, after filling in the miniature black version on her friend's bare shoulder. "It's not easy for people to accept this. Girls who tattoo typically work only in salons and on other girls," says Maram, who wears thick black eyeliner and a short, dramatic bob.

"But I decided to leave behind the traditional because change is necessary." The fine arts student and amateur model began tattooing eight months ago as a way to make some extra money. She joined the protests against government corruption and a lack of jobs in October and was so moved she drew a permanent memento on her left wrist.

It reads "OCT 25," the date a second, continuous wave of demonstrations erupted in Baghdad and Iraq's Shiite-majority south. Inspired, friends started lining up to get their own commemorative body art, which Maram draws for free.

"There are people who decided to donate medicine or clothes, I decided to donate this," she tells AFP. She has drawn at least 15 protest-related tattoos, including "October 25," the Freedom Monument, and a gas mask of the type protesters use to protect themselves from volleys of tear gas canisters fired by security forces.

Youth make up around 60 percent of Iraq's 40 million people -- and about 100 percent of Maram's clients. She comes to Tahrir every morning with her portable tattoo kit, usually with a list of appointments booked through her Instagram page, which has over 80,000 followers.

Hashem, 18, lifts his pale yellow shirt to show AFP the small gas mask tattoo he got on his right hip just a week ago -- his first tattoo. "We have plenty of memories ... so I wanted to get a tattoo of it," he says.

He has been in Tahrir for weeks and professes revolutionary rhetoric -- but is still, at the end of the day, a teen. "I couldn't get one on my hand because my parents wouldn't accept it," he says sheepishly.

The youth-dominated movement is unprecedented both for its spontaneity and resilience -- but also for the violence with which it has been met. Around 460 people have died and 20,000 have been wounded, and all around Tahrir, small memorials have sprung up to commemorate them -- murals bearing victims' names or small stands with personalized candles.

Maram's newest client, a 19-year-old who identified himself as "Crush", wanted a more permanent reminder of those who have given their lives. "I got it as a memento for my friends who died and were kidnapped," says Crush, gesturing to the fresh Freedom Monument on his shoulder.

At 23, Mushtaq Taleb from the southern port city of Basra already sports more than a half-dozen tattoos on his arms. His latest, on his right shoulder, is a compound image: the date of the uprising, a map of Iraq, and the Freedom Monument melting into two hands joined together in a stylized shape of a fist.

"This tattoo represents the fact that the October 25 revolution erased something huge that the 16 past years couldn't erase: sectarianism," says Taleb. Among the Shiite-majority protesters on Tahrir are Sunni residents of other provinces and minority Christians, too -- a large tent just a few doors down is adorned with pictures of Jesus.

"I had to get this tattoo to remember," he tells AFP. "Tomorrow, the next day, the next year, when we grow up, people will ask us, what's that tattoo? What happened? We have to explain what took place in this revolution." (

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Verdict in 2017 Unnao rape case to be pronounced at 3 pm today

A Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce the verdict in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor by expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, at 3 pm on Monday. Delhis Tis Hazari District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had reserved the ...

All institutions should get equal rights like those run by minorities, demands VHP

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has decided to seek equal rights for non-minority educational institutions from the Narendra Modi government and solicit amendments to Articles 29 an...

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with Indias founding as a secular rep...

Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

BSP president Mayawati on Monday termed as unfortunate the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019