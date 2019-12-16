Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar should protect migrant pupils from high fees: UN expert

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:29 IST
Qatar should protect migrant pupils from high fees: UN expert
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The UN expert on the right to education warned on Monday that excessive fees charged to the children of migrant workers in Qatar meant that thousands were unable to study. Most of the country's 2.75 million residents, 90 percent of whom are foreigners, are from poor developing countries working on projects linked to the 2022 World Cup and are assured a monthly minimum wage of just USD 200.

"The fees charged in these schools can reach high levels in relation to the possibilities of these families," UN Special Rapporteur on the right to education Koumbou Boly Barry said at a media briefing in Doha. Boly Barry estimated that around 4,000 migrant children were unable to meet the high school fees and did not study as a result.

"Those fees should be lifted so that all children can enjoy their right to education," added the former education minister from Burkina Faso. Boly Barry visited Qatar from December 8 to 16 "to assess efforts in the country to implement the right to education." She toured primary and secondary schools and universities, both public and private, and held meetings with administrators and officials.

"People have the right to free, inclusive and quality education. I am concerned at the high fees that non-Qataris are sometimes having to pay, which means some children are currently not attending school," she said. Like other Gulf states, gas-rich Qatar offers totally free education to its citizens including at university levels.

The Gulf state has poured resources into its own universities, a cultural foundation, and wooed foreign universities to establish satellite campuses in the desert monarchy. UN experts are independent and do not speak for the world body, but their findings can be used to inform the work of UN organizations, including the rights council.

Qatar has extended an open invitation to all of the UN's special rapporteurs ahead of the 2022 World Cup in the country. The latest working group will present its final report on the visit to the UN Human Rights Council next year.

Migrant communities in Qatar have been encouraged to establish their own schools with their own curricula resulting in institutions catering exclusively for Indian or Filipino children, for example. Private schools account for 196,000 pupils, according to official statistics, while 122,000 children are educated in the state sector.

Boly Barry praised Qatar for "the great importance it attaches to education".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bad weather hampers search for missing after deadly New Zealand volcano eruption

A police helicopter looking for two bodies still missing after a New Zealand volcano eruption last week was forced to return due to bad weather, police said on Tuesday. The official death toll from the surprise eruption on White Island, als...

Citizenship law has no impact on Indian citizens, balm to those facing persecution outside: WB Guv

A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a massive protest march against the amended citizenship law, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the law does not have any impact on Indian citizens and is only a balm to those ...

Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month

Boeing said Monday it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as safety regulators delay the aircrafts return to the skies after two crashes.The decision confirmed investor fears that the compan...

Curfew lifted in Guwahati, relaxed in Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said. Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars and two-wheelers were plying....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019