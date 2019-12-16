Hong Kong protestors pen Christmas cards for those arrested and injured

Hundreds of Hong Kongers who participated in the lunchtime protests across a few commercial districts on Monday wrote Christmas cards for people injured or arrested during the months of unrest against the city's government. The demonstrations remained peaceful with a minimal police presence, as participants were not seen blocking roads, South China Morning Post reported.

The black-clad protesters gathered in the atrium of the IFC Mall at 1 pm (local time), chanted, "Disband the police force now." This came a day after the protesters marched through various shopping malls and police fired tear gas in late-night street clashes in Mong Kok.

"I guess many Hongkongers do not feel the warmth this winter. But I believe as long as those who have the same beliefs come together, at least we are not lonely," read a Christmas message written by Ally Lai, a second-year Chinese University student in Hong Kong. Protesters handed out Christmas cards to passers-by and also asked them to write messages for the injured or arrested.

Over more than half a year of regular violent street clashes between protesters and police, more than 6,100 people, aged 11 to 84, have been arrested, according to the authorities. The Hospital authorities further noted that more than 2,600 have been admitted with injuries related to the protests, at which officers have used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon, and the demonstrators have regularly hurled bricks, petrol bombs, and other projectiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)