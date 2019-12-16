Left Menu
Mohammed VI calls to open a new page in relations between Morocco, Algeria

Mohammed VI calls to open a new page in relations between Morocco, Algeria
Mohammed VI has reiterated his previous call to open a new page in relations between Morocco and Algeria, based on mutual trust and constructive dialogue. Image Credit: Flickr / UNclimatechange

The newly elected President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has received a congratulatory message from Morocco's King, Mohammed VI after the former Prime Minister has been declared as the Head of State.

Mohammed VI has reiterated his previous call to open a new page in relations between Morocco and Algeria, based on mutual trust and constructive dialogue. However, the National Electoral Authority announced that Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been elected as the President of the Republic of Algeria in the first round with 58.15 percent of the vote.

Over 24.5 million Algerians were called upon to elect Abdelaziz Bouteflika's successor from among five candidates, in a very tense atmosphere marked by social protests that have been going on since February 22, APA News noted.

This is the third presidential election that the authorities are trying to hold this year, after those of April 18 last year, which was supposed to pave the way for Abdelaziz Bouteflika's fifth term, before he was forced to resign, and of July 4, 2019, which had to be cancelled, as no candidate had declared themselves aware of the extent of the social protest.

