Dec 16 has 'lessons' for Pak as it reminds of fall of Dhaka, army school attack: Chief Justice Khosa

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa on Monday said December 16 has "some lessons" for the country as the day is a reminder of two tragic events - the fall of Dhaka and the massacre in Peshawar's Army Public School, according to a media report. Bangladesh, which was a part of Pakistan, became an independent nation on December 16, 1971, after it won the Liberation War with India's support.

On this day in 2014, six Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists attacked the Army Public School in Peshawar in which 149 people, including 132 students, were killed. December 16 reminds the country of the fall of Dhaka and the Army Public School massacre, Justice Khosa said at an event held in the National Police Academy here.

"Both these tragic events have some lessons for us," the Geo News quoted the Chief Justice as saying. He said the two incidents compelled Pakistan to introduce major changes in its policy.

While the Peshawar school attack led to the formulation of the National Action Plan against terrorism, the fall of Dhaka is a reminder that "if the state starts asserting itself too much then people break away from the social contract", Justice Khosa said. There was a need for the country to once again look for the areas that unite the country and work on those areas, he said.

