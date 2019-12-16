British Airways pilots vote to settle pay dispute- union

British Airways pilots have voted to settle a dispute over pay and terms and conditions, the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) said on Monday.

Members of the union employed by the International Consolidated Airlines-owned carrier voted by nearly 9 to 1 to accept the final agreement, the union said https://www.balpa.org/Media-Centre/Press-Releases/BA-pilots-vote-to-settle-pay-dispute.

The two parties had last month reached a preliminary deal to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the history of British Airways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)