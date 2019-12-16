Ecclestone heiress robbed of precious gems in London raid

Thieves broke into the home of British socialite Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, and stole valuable jewels, the family said on Monday. "I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security is cooperating with police in this matter," her spokesman said.

"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident." Police confirmed they were called to a property in the exclusive Palace Green -- dubbed "Billionaire's Row -- near London's Hyde Park, at 11.11 pm (local time) on Friday. "Officers attended. It was reported that an amount of high-value jewelry had been stolen." The Sun newspaper reported the thieves entered the house, which she shares with husband Jay Rutland, through the garden, evading guards before breaking into safes in the bedroom.

The tabloid said the jewelry was worth some USD 67 million and included rings, earrings, and an 80,000 pound Cartier bangle. But there was no confirmation from the family about the value of the haul. Scotland Yard also did not give a figure.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Pountney said the crime was being treated as an "isolated burglary". "Police were called by security within the building to three males being present inside the property and a fast-paced investigation is underway to locate the suspects and missing items," he added.

Ecclestone was not in the property at the time as she had already left the country for her Christmas holidays, according to media reports. Ecclestone is not the first celebrity to be the victim of such a raid.

Formula One driver Jenson Button and US reality star Kim Kardashian have both been victims of high-profile robberies in recent years.

