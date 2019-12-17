Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Thousands of Thai fishermen protest against tough industry regulations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Thousands of Thai fishermen protest against tough industry regulations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several thousand Thai fishermen protested outside the agriculture ministry on Tuesday over strict regulations aimed at combating illegal and unregulated fishing which they say are driving them out of business. Thailand, one of the world's largest seafood exporters, began cracking down on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing four years ago after the European Union threatened to ban its seafood exports.

The EU lifted its threat in January this year, citing a "major upgrade" in Thai governance, but the reforms enacted by Bangkok in 2015 have hurt the country's fishing sector. The protesters, drawn from 22 provinces around the country, turned the area in front of the ministry into a camp site with makeshift shelters under colorful umbrellas and took turns to air their grievances over megaphones.

"We've lost everything in the past five years. If we don't get any answers today, we won't leave," said one fisherman from the southern province of Rayong. Mongkol Sukcharoenkana, president of the National Fishing Association of Thailand (NFAT), said the reforms and costly fines had caused many fishermen to lose their jobs.

"If the government won't fix the problems for us, we'll just oust them," Mongkol told Reuters. Earlier this month, fishing associations drew up a list of demands that included a relaxation of the restrictions and the allocation of special funds to help the industry.

Alongkorn Ponlaboot, an adviser to the agriculture minister, told the gathering on Tuesday that a loan of 10.3 billion baht ($341 million) for the fishermen and a scheme worth 7.1 billion baht ($235 million) to buy out 2,700 ships were awaiting cabinet approval. But he said amending the law was complicated because it could affect Thailand's commitment to combat IUU fishing, and that consultation was ongoing.

"DARK DAYS" Thailand's multi-billion-dollar seafood sector came under scrutiny after investigations showed trafficking and exploitative practices against workers on fishing boats.

International organizations have welcomed Thailand's reform of its fishing sector, saying it has bolstered traceability and oversight on transshipments at sea and curbed forced labor. Steve Trent, executive director of the London-based Environmental Justice Foundation, urged Thailand to entrench the reform rather than water it down.

"If NFAT gets its ways and the reforms are rolled back, it will be a return to the dark days of violence, forced labor, more illegal and unsustainable fishing," Trent told Reuters. Alongkorn told Reuters the government would not do anything that would negatively affect Thailand's IUU status.

"We have an obligation and we don't want to turn back. That's the bottom line." ($1 = 30.1900 baht)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell: No new impeachment witnesses for Trump's trial

Washington, Dec 17 AP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting the Democrats push for fresh impeachment testimony against President Donald Trump and making a last-ditch plea for them to turn back from the cliff of Wednesdays expe...

Sit-in by JU, SRFTI against police action in Jamia enters second day

The sit-in by students of Jadavpur University JU and SRFTI against the police action inside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi continued for the second day on Tuesday. Students of the Aliah University here formed a human chain to condemn the inc...

U.S. House Democratic leader confirms House impeachment vote on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, according to House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer.Hoyer, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said Democratic House leaders ...

Addictive nicotine in Juul nearly identical to a Marlboro -study

The nicotine formula used by controversial e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc is nearly identical to the flavor and addictive profile of Altria Group Incs highly successful Marlboro cigarette brand, new research suggests.A study released on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019