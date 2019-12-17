Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feature or bug? Translation key on China's WeChat takes jabs at other country's flags

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:41 IST
Feature or bug? Translation key on China's WeChat takes jabs at other country's flags
Image Credit: Pexels

Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that it will fix a "translation bug" on its chat app WeChat that sends out distinct non-sequiturs when country flags are inputted via text message. Reuters could not confirm when the glitch first surfaced or its origin, though reports of it by users began circulating widely on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sending a message with an emoticon representing a flag, and then using the WeChat's auto-translate feature from Chinese to English, yields English-language messages that at times appear to mock the country that the flag represents, though often has no discernible sense. "We are taking immediate action to fix a translation bug on WeChat," a Tencent spokeswoman told Reuters in a statement.

"We appreciate users who flagged it and would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused. We will continue to improve our products and services." Inputting the flags of many countries yielded non-sequiturs in translation but one example that caused much discussion on Twitter was auto translating the emoji for Canada's flag, which yielded the English words "he is in prison".

Last year, Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies and the daughter of its founder at the request of the United States, which has charged her for allegedly committing bank fraud. China detained two Canadian citizens, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, shortly after her arrest and has charged them with gathering state secrets.

The Canadian Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Other examples of the glitch included inputting the flag for Myanmar, which yielded the phrase "jackass" in translation. Bosnia yielded the phrase "he's in a coma," and Argentina yielded the phrase "you're in love".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

As Trump vote nears, centrist Democrats stand firm on impeachment

Washington, Dec 17 AFP US lawmakers on Monday careened toward the brink of one of the most divisive and momentous political steps in years the impeachment of President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Days before...

Sit-in by JU, SRFTI against police action in Jamia enters second day

The sit-in by students of Jadavpur University JU and SRFTI against the police action inside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi continued for the second day on Tuesday. Students of the Aliah University here formed a human chain to condemn the inc...

CPI(M) demands Bedi's removal for attending Babri demolition re-enactment

The CPIM on Tuesday demanded that Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi be removed from her post for being a part of a function in which a re-enactment of the Babri mosque demolition was performed. After the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict in wh...

Opposition has no issues, Congress speaks language of nation's enemies: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the opposition does not have any issue and accused the Congress of speaking the language of the nations enemies. Today, the opposition is lacking any issue. The Congress is speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019