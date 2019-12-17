Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Toyota to use advanced self-driving tech in commercial vehicles first

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Toyota to use advanced self-driving tech in commercial vehicles first
Image Credit: Flickr / by Neubie

Toyota Motor Corp plans to first deploy advanced self-driving features in commercial vehicles before adding them to cars meant for personal use, a senior official at the Japanese auto major said on Tuesday.

It will be easier to apply self-driving technology that does not require constant and direct human-monitoring to taxis and vehicles Toyota is developing, including on-demand ride services, mobile shops, and ambulatory hospitals, said James Kuffner, chief of Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development (TRI-AD). The operators of these vehicles could control when and where they are deployed and oversee their maintenance, he told reporters at the opening of its new offices in Tokyo.

"It will take more time to achieve 'Level 4' for a personally-owned vehicle," Kuffner said, referring to the automation level at which vehicles can drive themselves under limited conditions. "Level 4 is really what we're striving for to first appear in mobility as a service," he added.

Toyota is set to release its first so-called 'Level 2' autonomous car capable of driving itself on the highway, as part of its strategy to develop self-driving cars over the next few decades. Toyota and its suppliers, including Denso Corp, which also invests in TRI-AD, is adopting a longer view toward cars with self-driving technology and artificial intelligence (AI) than many competitors that already market vehicles capable of autonomous highway driving.

Many of Toyota's rivals, however, have pared development targets after fatal accidents in Tesla Inc cars have shown the complexity of autonomous technology even as they need to clear high regulation hurdles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Fee hike: FTII students continue hunger strike for second day

The indefinite hunger strike launched by a group of students of the Film Television Institute of India FTII here against the fee hike entered the second day on Tuesday as the administration appealed to them to call off the agitation and at...

Situation under control, no violence in Assam today: DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Following days of protests in the state, the situation in Assam is returning to normalcy as Assams top cop Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday said that no violence was reported from the region throughout the day. No incidence of violence occu...

Will announce 'civil disobedience' if NRC is brought: Moradabad MP ST Hassan

Samajwadi Party SP Member of Parliament ST Hassan on Tuesday said that he will announce civil disobedience if the National Register for Citizens NRC is brought in the country. A law has been enacted in which the Constitution has shredded ap...

PSA board approves binding agreement to merge with Fiat Chrysler-source

The board of French carmaker PSA , which owns Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate board of Fiat Chrysler FCA was underway to dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019