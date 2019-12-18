Left Menu
Darts-Sherrock lands blow for women with world championship win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 04:37 IST
Darts history was made at the PDC World Championship when Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the prestigious event, stunning Ted Evetts 3-2 at London's Alexandra Palace on Tuesday. The 25-year-old trailed 2-1 but hit back to seal victory, landing six 180s with a 91.12 average.

When her dart landed in the double 18 to finish, the typically festive crowd produced the biggest roar of the tournament so far. "I have proved that we can play the men and can beat them," the 25-year-old Englishwoman, a 2,000-1 title shot, said.

Sherrock was one of two women to qualify for the tournament featuring 96 players. The other, Japan's Mikuru Suzuki, took James Richardson to a deciding leg before losing 3-2 on Sunday. Sherrock faces Austrian Mensur Suljovic in the second round.

"I feel really happy because I have made something for women's darts," she said. "I can't believe it. To do that on the biggest stage, wow. I am so happy that I can continue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

