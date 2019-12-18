Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 inmates dead in shootout at Panama prison

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panama City
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 08:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 08:52 IST
12 inmates dead in shootout at Panama prison
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twelve inmates were killed and about a dozen more were wounded in a gunfight Tuesday inside a prison in the capital, Panamanian authorities said. The shooting occurred in a cell block that holds inmates who belong to a single local gang.

Five pistols and three rifles were found after the shooting. The weapons appeared to have been smuggled in to the La Joyita prison in Panama City. Alexis Muñoz, assistant director of the National Police, said it such smuggling has been a longstanding problem and "there are many ways that weapons can get in." The Interior Department said no guards or prison personnel were injured in the confrontation and no escapes were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CM Gehlot inagurates first Janta clinic in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated the first Janta clinic at Valmiki Basti in Malviya Nagar area here to provide free primary health care to poor people living in city slums. In the first phase, 12 Janta clinics ...

Australia has its hottest day on record, more to come

Sydney, Dec 18 AFP Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said on Wednesday. The average nationwide temperatures o...

CAA 'unconstitutional', shouldn't be enforced in Maha: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday dubbed the amended Citizenship Act as unconstitutional, and said it should not be implemented in Maharashtra. Large parts of the country, especially West Bengal and the north-east, saw widesp...

Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station, hopes defence ties will further strengthen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Naval Air Station base at Norfolk in the US during which he observed a static display and a Boeing fighter jet demonstration and hoped that the strong defence ties between the two countries will furthe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019