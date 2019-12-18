Left Menu
Imran Khan cuts short Geneva visit, calls emergency meeting to discuss Musharraf verdict

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned an emergency meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) core committee to discuss the conviction of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:38 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned an emergency meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) core committee to discuss the conviction of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case. The prime minister was in Geneva on Tuesday to attend the "Global Refugee Forum" when the special court formed to try the ex-president announced its verdict awarding him the death penalty for imposing a state of emergency in 2007 and suspending the Constitution.

Khan had to cut short his visit to the European country in the wake of the verdict, according to The News International. The verdict, announced by a three-member bench of the special tribunal, was received with a 'lot of pain and anguish' by the Pakistan Army.

The government, too, expressed its reservations to the verdict, saying that the requirements for a fair trial under Article 10-A were not fulfilled in the case. Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan has already made it clear that the government will not oppose an appeal against the special court's verdict.

In the meeting today, the ruling party is further expected to discuss matters related to legislation regarding the extension of services of the army chief and the appointment of a chief election commissioner and other members of the electoral body. The PTI's legal team will brief the members about the extension issue after the detailed verdict of the Supreme Court in this regard.

Meanwhile, UK-based Barrister Toby Cadman, a former representative of Musharraf at the United Nations, on Tuesday pointed out what he deemed 'flaws' in the capital punishment handed to the former president in a high treason case and called for a full review of the case.

