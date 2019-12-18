Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 18

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:43 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 18

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

** ROME, VATICAN CITYSingapore Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Italy and the Vatican City (to 19 Dec). NAYPYIDAWNguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam, on an official visit to Myanmar at the invitation of President Win Myint (to Dec. 18). BEIJING - President of the Laos, Pany Yathotou, will pay a visit to China (to Dec. 20) MOSCOW - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will make his first visit to Russia (to Dec. 21)

TOKYO - Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits Japan (to Dec. 20). KUALA LUMPUR - Turkey, Pakistan and other Muslim majority nations to meet in Malaysia summit (to Dec. 20).

BERLIN - Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to give a speech at a German-Saudi business meeting in Berlin – 1300 GMT. MACAU, China (PRC) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive for a multi-day visit, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover of Macau to Chinese control on Dec. 20 - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19 ** MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi hold a meeting in Moscow - 0800 GMT. NEW DELHIPortugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa will be visiting India for two days (to Dec. 20) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 TOKYOIran President Hassan Rouhani will visit Japan for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo (to Dec. 21). SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko as the countries negotiate an integration pact.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 ** ABIDJANFrench President Emmanuel Macron visits Ivory Coast. He will visit Bouake to pay homage to French and US soldiers killed in 2004 before flying to Niamey. ** NIAMEY – French President Emmanuel Macron visits Niamey for a day to pay homage to 71 Niger soldiers killed in Inates on Dec.10 and prepare for a G5 Sahel summit in Pau on January 13. ** KUWAIT CITYArab OPEC ministers are due to meet in Kuwait for an annual gathering. UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

BEIJING - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China for annual summit talks with Chinese and Japanese leaders (to Dec. 25) BEIJING - Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit China for three days to hold a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In (to Dec. 25). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24

CHENGDU, China - Trilateral meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the southwestern city of Chengdu. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1 TALLINN – 9th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2 PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4 BURMA – 72nd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 6

LONDON - Costa Book Category Awards Winners to be announced. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House. PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 41st anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 ZAGREB - European Commission visits Croatia as the nation starts its Presidency of the Council of the EU (to Jan. 10). - - - - - - - - - Friday, JANUARY 10

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 13

ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16). ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Pelosi calls Trump threat to U.S. in House debate before impeachment vote

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump an ongoing threat to American democracy as the bitterly divided chamber engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing the Republican pre...

Last rites of Dr Lagoo to be with state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo will be conducted here on Friday with state honours, an official said. Lagoo, 92, passed away at his residence here due to age-related complications on Tuesday.The government has directed Pun...

Buccaneers place WR Evans, S Whitehead on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve on Wednesday. Wide receiver Spencer Schnell was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.Evans pulled his hamstring at the ...

Thousands in Poland protest against latest judicial reforms

Thousands gathered in cities across Poland on Wednesday to protest against a proposal by the ruling nationalists that would allow for judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the governments judicial reforms. Polands ruling Law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019