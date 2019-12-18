Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US commence 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC

India and the United States on Wednesday initiated the second session of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue here that would reflect the rapid growth of the vital strategic partnership between the sides.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:39 IST
India, US commence 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC
The second India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue begins in Washington DC on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

India and the United States on Wednesday initiated the second session of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue here that would reflect the rapid growth of the vital strategic partnership between the sides. The meeting, hosted by the Department of State in DC, will focus on deepening bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchanging perspectives on global developments, and the shared leadership between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Building on the success of the inaugural US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in 2018, the talk will serve as an important platform for discussing critical diplomatic and security issues and expand cooperation in defence and counter-terrorism measures between the two sides. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will host Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh for the Dialogue.

The US and India, last month, had held the Tiger Triumph, the first-of-its-kind, tri-service military exercise, which strengthened cooperation between the two armed forces in the areas of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. A senior State Department official said that 2+2 will address ways to further accelerate and deepen the cooperation and the two sides will discuss and coordinate on the pressing regional and global challenges of the day.

The official recalled that Pompeo emphasised on his visit to India last summer, the US-India relationship has evolved dramatically from a relationship of great potential to one of great achievement. "This upcoming meeting underscores the high priority the Trump Administration places on a strong US-India relationship," he said.

The inaugural India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2018 in the presence of Pompeo and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The Dialogue was launched as a reflection of the shared commitment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump to provide a positive, forward-looking vision for the India-US strategic partnership and to promote synergy in their diplomatic and security efforts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suggests evolving parliamentary disruption index

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday suggested evolving a Parliamentary Disruption Index as a measure to monitor disruptions to reduce incidents of indiscipline. He made the suggestion during discussions at Conference of Presi...

Fadnavis attends dinner given by former ally Thackeray

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday evening attended a dinner organized by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray had invited all the state legislators for the dinner.This was probably for the...

CSA appoints Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant

Cricket South Africa CSA on Wednesday announced that Charl Langeveldt will be the bowling consultant of the mens team. Langeveldt had made 72 One Day International appearances for the South Africa scalping 100 wickets.CSA Acting Chief Execu...

Buccaneers place WR Evans, S Whitehead on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve on Wednesday. Wide receiver Spencer Schnell was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.Evans pulled his hamstring at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019