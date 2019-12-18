French retailers, hoteliers suffer as strikes drag on

French hotels, restaurants, and stores are feeling the pain of a strike against pension reforms, which was causing transport chaos for the 14th day on Wednesday with Paris the worst hit, several trade bodies told Reuters. Since the start of the strike on Dec. 5, revenue loss in Paris stands at some 30% year-on-year for hotels, 40% pct for cafes and bars and 50% for restaurants, a spokesman for the GNI independent hotels and restaurants federation said.

Outside the Ile-de-France region around Paris, the revenue decline was 10-20%. "The fear is that the situation worsens and spreads even more to other regions during the (year-end) festivities," he said.

Separately, a spokeswoman for the Paris region Chamber of Commerce said footfall was down around 30% in inner-city stores and down 6% in malls outside cities. Data for the rest of the country were not immediately available.

