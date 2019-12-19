Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins in Washington

The second India-US 2+2 dialogue began here on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department with a focus on strengthening strategic partnerships and taking the bilateral relationship to the next level. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with Defense Secretary Mark Esper hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the highest-level dialogue between the two countries.

The four leaders were accompanied by their top officials for the meeting during which the two sides are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. "Throughout 2019 we've seen rapid growth in the US-India strategic partnership. As we aim to review our successes and take this vital relationship to the next level, I'm pleased today to be hosting @EsperDoD, @DrSJaishankar and @rajnathsingh

for our 2nd annual Ministerial 2+2," Pompeo said in a tweet. During the meeting, the two sides are expected to review the decisions being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump after a record four meeting this year and set the agenda for the next year 2020.

Earlier Singh and Jaishankar held separate meetings with their American counterparts. Singh, who is here on his maiden visit to the US as Defense Minister, was accorded a 21 gun salute at the River Side entrance of the Pentagon.

Singh and Esper discussed issued related to strengthening defence ties and issues of mutual interest and concerns, including the neighbourhood and the Indo-Pacific region. "Had an excellent meeting with the US Defence Secretary Mr Mark Esper in Washington today. During our bilateral talks, we reviewed the full range of India-US defence cooperation. India and the USA are cooperating extensively in strategic and military areas," Singh said after his meeting with Esper.

Across the Potomac river at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Jaishankar and Pompeo discussed bilateral and regional issues. The four leaders are expected to address a joint news conference later in the day.

The first 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in September last year after the mechanism was approved by Modi and Trump. "The 2+2 dialogue is the highest-level institutional mechanism between India and USA that brings together our perspectives on foreign policy, defence and strategic issues. This is the first time such a meeting is taking place in the USA," said the Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla ahead of the dialogue.

"A lot of progress has been made in the areas of foreign policy and defence between our two countries and we are looking forward to a highly qualitative meeting," Shringla said. The fact that the meeting is occurring is a success in itself and testament to the priority both the US and India place on the relationship and cooperating to advance their common interests, Joe Felter, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, said on Monday.

