People stabbed at Oregon shopping center; suspect caught

Police say multiple people have been stabbed at a suburban Portland shopping center and that a suspect has been apprehended. Police in the city of Beaverton said the attack happened Wednesday morning near a Wells Fargo bank.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding. No further details were immediately available.

