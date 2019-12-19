Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN calls for 'de-escalation' in Syria's northwest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 02:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 01:58 IST
UN calls for 'de-escalation' in Syria's northwest
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations on Wednesday condemned a deadly uptick in violence in Syria's last opposition bastion. Najat Rochdi, senior humanitarian adviser to the UN's Syria envoy, called for "immediate de-escalation" a day after a war monitor reported that regime air strikes and artillery fire had killed 23 civilians.

Rochdi condemned "the recent intensification of hostilities in northwest Syria, in particular, aerial bombardments and the reported use of barrel bombs, killing tens of civilians including women and children," her office said in a statement. The jihadist-dominated region of Idlib is supposed to be protected by a months-old ceasefire deal to prevent a broad regime offensive, but bombardment has continued.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday about 30 were wounded, including some seriously. An AFP correspondent said strikes continued in the area on Wednesday, and the Observatory reported that four civilians had been killed by bombardment on the area by the regime and its Russian ally.

"Despite repeated assurances that warring parties only strike legitimate military targets, attacks on health and education facilities continue," Rochdi's statement said. The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by Syria's civil war, is controlled by the country's former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

The Damascus regime has repeatedly vowed to take back control of it. Pro-government forces launched a blistering offensive against the region in April, killing about 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people from their homes.

Moscow announced a ceasefire in late August, but strikes and skirmishes have persisted. Syria's war has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019