Industrial Security Annex with US will provide co-production linkages in defence manufacturing: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (local time) said that the 2+2 ministerial dialogue has brought about greater synergy in diplomatic and security policies and the conclusion of Industrial Security Annex (ISA) with the US will provide the necessary framework for pursuing co-development and co-production linkages in the defence manufacturing.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 02:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 02:41 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a joint press conference at the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. . Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (local time) said that the 2+2 ministerial dialogue has brought about greater synergy in diplomatic and security policies and the conclusion of Industrial Security Annex (ISA) with the US will provide the necessary framework for pursuing co-development and co-production linkages in the defence manufacturing. Answering media queries here at a joint press conference after the ministerial dialogue, Singh said India and the US have a global strategic partnership.

"We are working together to further expand and deepen this important partnership. An integral part of our partnership is a strong defence. The 2+2 mechanism today has brought about greater synergy in our diplomatic and security policies," the Defence Minister said. Singh said the two countries have in the last few years made conscious decision to have a high-level and deeper relationship and referred to the tri-service exercises held last month and to the signing of COMCASA and LEMOA.

He said the logistic exchanges and communication between forces of the two nations has increased greatly. Singh said the government has also made a conscious decision to diversify and indigenize arms acquisition and the increased arms trade with the US is one important aspect of it.

"We are also working to encourage greater collaboration between the manufacturing sectors of India and US. The conclusion of Industrial Security Annex with the US will provide the necessary framework for pursuing co-development and co-production linkages in defence manufacturing. These developments will add value to other key initiatives like Make in India and the two manufacturing corridors in India, which have been launched - one in Tamil Nadu and the other in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Industrial Security Annex is an enabling pact that will allow US manufacturers of defence equipment to work with Indian private sector companies.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the defence trade was now about USD 18 billion annually and has increased substantially in 15 to 20 years. "I think it shows the depth and breadth of our relationship which continues to grow not just in defence trade but all defence areas. This is important, it is not just about equipment, hardware, software but it gets to the increased interoperability between our two countries, two militaries, a better understanding of a way to work and fight better together if called upon to do so. I think it is much broader than that and that is how we look at it," he said.

Esper said the two countries should look at every opportunity to advance their relationship and defence trade. "Whether it requires a policy change or regulatory change or changed law. All this we should explore," he said and added that some of his discussions with Rajnaht Singh were on those lines. (ANI)

