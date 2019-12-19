Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US agree to deepen cooperation on defence, fight against terrorism

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 03:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 02:54 IST
India, US agree to deepen cooperation on defence, fight against terrorism
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India and the United States on Wednesday agreed to deepen their bilateral cooperation, increase defense trade, intensify their coordination with like-minded countries like Japan for a peaceful Indo-Pacific region and put up a decisive fight against terrorism. The second 2+2 India US ministerial dialogue here chalked out a pathway to take the bilateral relationship between the two countries in 2020 to a new level as they inked a number of agreements ranging from greater interaction between elected representatives, industrial security annex (ISA), to collaboration in space, science, and water, people to people exchange.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the dialogue at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department. "Today's dialogue built on steady progress over this past year. We secured new agreements on space exploration, defense, and industrial collaboration," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters after the conclusion of the 2+2 dialogue.

"We agreed to establish a new exchange program for legislators from our two countries. We launch new initiatives to help secure internships for innovators in each of our two countries and we are excited to support India's coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure," Pompeo added. Pompeo was joined by Singh, Jaishankar and Esper at the joint news conference.

"Today we had a good lively and productive exchange of views on significant regional challenges. We value India's perspective on security in the Indo-Pacific and frankly all around the world," Pompeo said. The US Secretary of State further said,"The future of Afghanistan matters to each of our two nations, and we are working together toward a more secure, prosperous peaceful future for the Afghan people and we appreciate India's contributions to Afghanistan and intend to continue consulting closely on that matter."

Describing the 2+2 meeting "meaningful and successful in maintaining the momentum" of the India-US relationship, Singh said the signing of the industrial security annex before the 2+2 dialogue will enable a smooth transfer of classified technology and information, between private entities of the US and India. ` "Both India and the US have the vision of a free, seamless, and peaceful Indo-Pacific, and we feel that this provides an opportunity for India to work with the US," he said.

"During the meeting, we shared our assessments of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Ocean region in general. We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace. Our military to military cooperation has expanded and our military exercises have grown in size, scale, and complexity," Singh added. Among the key issues discussed during the meeting were the Indo-Pacific, including ways to leverage their respective strengths to benefit not just the two countries, but the entire region, Jaishankar said.

"Our cooperation is aimed at advancing a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific based on the recognition of ASEAN centrality," he said. "We are each promoting connectivity and a development partnership among countries in the region, and there is an opportunity, I believe, to build further synergies," he said.

The two countries have also agreed to promote UN peacekeeping capacity building of partners in the Indo-Pacific, expanding on a successful program of trilateral cooperation that both did with African countries. "We are delighted to welcome the United States as a founding member of the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure, which will enhance its effectiveness in the region's preparedness against natural disasters," Jaishankar said.

India and the United States, Jaishankar said discussed ways to address these challenges, including by working closely together at the FATF. "We also took note of exchanges between our judicial academies for an appreciation of challenges and evolving practices and adjudicating counterterrorism cases and agreed to further facilitate such exchanges in the areas of criminal jurisprudence," he said.

The four leaders also had a brief discussion on trade, he added. Esper said the discussions reinforce the strategic interest shared by the two countries and help them build upon the gains from last year.

"As democracies, the United States and India have an abiding interest in advancing a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Our close bilateral ties are critical to the success of that mission and I am pleased to report that we continue to make substantial progress in our military relationship," he said. The ISA, he said, will facilitate collaboration between the defense industries by supporting the secure transfer of key information and technology.

"We also finalized three agreements under the defense technology and trade initiative which will enhance our ability to co-produce and co-develop critical technologies," Esper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019