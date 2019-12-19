Rajnath, Jaishankar meet US President at White House

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US President Donald Trump at the White House here on Wednesday (local time).

Earlier, the two Minister attended the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue where they discussed a wide range of issues with their US counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

"Our common values of democracy, freedom, respect for the rule of law are a great foundation for our expanding partnership. They are the basis for my hope for a new age of ambition between our two democracies. Today's dialogue built on steady progress over this past year. We secured new agreements on space exploration and defense industrial collaboration," Pompeo said later while addressing a joint press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

