Rajnath, Jaishankar meet US President at White House
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US President Donald Trump at the White House here on Wednesday (local time).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US President Donald Trump at the White House here on Wednesday (local time).
Earlier, the two Minister attended the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue where they discussed a wide range of issues with their US counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper.
"Our common values of democracy, freedom, respect for the rule of law are a great foundation for our expanding partnership. They are the basis for my hope for a new age of ambition between our two democracies. Today's dialogue built on steady progress over this past year. We secured new agreements on space exploration and defense industrial collaboration," Pompeo said later while addressing a joint press conference. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Jaishankar
- Mike Pompeo
- White House
- Donald Trump
- Mark Esper
- India
ALSO READ
White House calls out law professor for her 'classless' remarks on Trump's son during House Judiciary hearing
Jaishankar holds talks with Guinean foreign minister; agreements signed for lines of credit
POLL-Support for Elizabeth Warren drops to lowest since August in White House race -Reuters/Ipsos poll
Trump jokes about 'Russia room' at White House
Trump to host Paraguay's Abdo on Dec. 13 -White House