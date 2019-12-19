US gave 'narrow exemption' to India from sanctions on Chabahar for Afghanistan's humanitarian assistance

The United States has provided a "narrow exemption" to India from sanctions on Chabahar project in Iran as it plays a vital role in transporting India's humanitarian supplies to war-torn Afghanistan, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday (local time). Speaking during a special briefing following the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, the official asserted that Chabahar would potentially help Afghanistan to diversify its export opportunities.

"We have provided a narrow exemption for the development of Chabahar that allows for the construction of the port and the rail line that allows for the export of refined oil products to Afghanistan. All of this is contingent on there not being any IRGC involvement in the economic activity or IRGC-related entities being involved in those activities," the official said. "We recognise that Chabahar potentially plays an important role as a lifeline to Afghanistan in terms for India to be able to export humanitarian supplies and potentially helping Afghanistan diversify its export opportunities. That was the reason that drove the Chabahar exemption, and we continue to support it," the official added.

Earlier during a joint press conference after the 2+2 dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo for reiterating the US government's support to the Chabahar project. "I am very grateful to Secretary Pompeo for reiterating the US government's support to the Chabahar project which will immensely benefit Afghanistan. We reviewed the ongoing cooperation in all areas of the interface of foreign policy and defence," he said.

In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran. The lease agreement gives operational control to India of Shahid Beheshti Port (phase one of the Chabahar Port) and was signed in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Chabahar Port which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan is located in Southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman. In 2017, India sent its first shipment of wheat to Afghanistan through the strategic Iranian port.

Meanwhile, when asked whether India gave any commitment on 5G to the US during the 2+2 dialogue, the senior State Department official said that the issue is currently being discussed. "With respect to 5G, this is an ongoing conversation that we have with India and our other partners about the security-related concerns we see in a system where there really is no periphery and no center. So the security of the entire system is paramount. So those conversations continue," the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.