Boris Johnson accepts PM Modi's invite for India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated his UK counterpart Boris Johnson for his recent election victory and extended an invitation to him to visit India which was accepted. Prime Minister Modi held a telephonic call with Boris on Wednesday and asserted that the strategic partnership between the two countries will further strengthen under the "able leadership" of the British prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi further conveyed that Johnson's re-election reflected the faith reposed by the people of the UK in him and the Conservative Party. Johnson's Conservative Party on Friday secured a majority in the House of Commons. The victory would mean that they will plow ahead with the Brexit, dashing all chances of a second referendum over the issue. This was Britain's third general election in a little more than four years, and the second since the June 2016 Brexit referendum.

Boris Johnson thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes. He also expressed his commitment to further strengthen India-UK ties.

