Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian waterbomber helicopter dwarfed by huge wildfire

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:49 IST
Australian waterbomber helicopter dwarfed by huge wildfire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Firefighters battling huge bushfires in Australia used a waterbombing helicopter to try and douse a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney on Thursday, with aerial footage showing the aircraft dwarfed by thick black and grey billowing smoke. Officials in New South Wales (NSW) state declared the second state-wide emergency in as many months on Thursday as more than 100 fires burned across the state, more than half of them uncontrolled.

Three major blazes were burning around Sydney, blanketing the harbor city in ash and smoke, as temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in some areas. The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) posted footage on its official Twitter account of one of those fires, at Green Wattle Creek, around 80 kms (50 miles) southeast of Sydney, as it jumped a railway line.

The short clip showed the waterbomber aircraft flying through the thick cloud to dump water on flames burning in bushland just meters from homes. The RFS has warned people in high-danger areas to evacuate early as "there are simply not enough fire trucks for every house".

"If you call for help, you may not get it," the RFS said in an alert issued on Thursday. "Do not expect a fire truck. Do not expect a knock on the door. Do not expect a phone call." The state of emergency declared in NSW gives firefighters broad powers to control government resources, force evacuations, closed roads and shut down utilities in a state that is home to more than 7 million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for 5G rollout

Greenland will pick Swedens Ericsson over Chinas Huawei to supply equipment for its fifth-generation 5G telecoms network, state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday.5G is coming to Greenland, but no date has been set for this y...

Japanese star Minamino signs for Liverpool

London, Dec 19 AFP Japanese international Takumi Minamino signed for Champions League holders Liverpool on Thursday for a reported fee of 7.25 million pound from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, the Premier League leaders announced. The 2...

Putin says 'nobody knows' causes of global climate change

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said nobody knows what causes climate change, appearing to cast doubt over whether global warming was of man-made origin and stating it may be due to cosmological processes. No...

Navdeep Saini replaces injured Deepak Chahar for 3rd ODI against West Indies

Pacer Navdeep Saini replaced injured Deepak Chahar in the India squad for the third match against West Indies. The Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Saini as a replacement for the inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019