Bank of England refers misuse of audio feed to markets watchdog - spokesman
The Bank of England has referred the misuse of its press conference audio feed to markets watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority, a spokesman for the central bank said on Thursday.
The central bank had earlier admitted a rogue supplier had been misusing feeds of its press briefings, allowing high-speed traders access to market-sensitive information seconds before rivals, following a report in the Times newspaper.
