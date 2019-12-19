Left Menu
Development News Edition

US President Trump confident Senate will not impeach him: White House

US President Donald Trump is confident that the Senate will not vote to impeach him after the House of Representatives voted in favour of the impeachment motion, the White House said in a statement.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:47 IST
US President Trump confident Senate will not impeach him: White House
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump is confident that the Senate will not vote to impeach him after the House of Representatives voted in favor of the impeachment motion, the White House said in a statement. US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to support the two articles of impeachment against President Trump. According to CNN, on the first article of impeachment -- abuse of power -- 230 voted in favor and 197 voted against it.

The trail is the Republican-controlled Senate is likely to begin in January, Al Jazeera reported. However, that is only after House Democrats send articles of impeachment to the Senate. In order to impeach the president in the Senate 67-vote majority would be required. However, the outcome seems unlikely. The Senate is comprised of 53 Republicans and 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with the Democrats.

"The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, and will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office," tweeted White House. "The American people are not fooled by this disgraceful behavior. They understand fairness, due process, and substantial, reliable evidence are required before any American should be charged with wrongdoing--and certainly before impeaching a duly elected President," it added.

After the House voted, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham launched a scathing attack against Democrats and called the impeachment proceedings "most shameful political episodes". She accused Democrats of pushing illegitimate articles of impeachment against the President through the House of Representatives. "Throughout the House Democrats' entire sham impeachment, the President was denied fundamental fairness and due process under the law. The House blatantly ignored precedent and conducted the inquiry in secrecy behind closed doors so that Chairman Adam Schiff and his partisan political cronies could selectively leak information to their partners in the media to push a false narrative," she said in a statement.

It has been nearly three months since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats would launch an impeachment inquiry after an anonymous whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump had solicited interference in a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help his 2020 re-election campaign. Democrats said their investigation revealed a months-long campaign directed by the President and carried out by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, along with the 2016 election.

The President withheld US security aid and a one-on-one meeting that Zelensky sought, they say, and then obstructed the investigation by defying congressional subpoenas across the administration. "Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress as he demanded that he is above accountability, above the Constitution and above the American people," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues Tuesday.

"During this very prayerful moment in our nation's history, we must honor our oath to support and defend our Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic," the letter read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UK election generates 15 million tweets

More than 15 million tweets were posted during the campaign leading up to Britains parliamentary election last week, election, up 66 on the previous election in 2017, Twitter said on Thursday.The Dec. 12 election, billed as the most importa...

Gujarat: Citizens stage protest against Citizenship law

Several citizens staged a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Asif Pawar, a resident of Ahmedabad, said The protest is against the violence which has been carried out by...

Violent protests hit Lucknow; police use tear-gas shells

Violent protests broke out in Lucknow against the new citizenship law on Thursday afternoon when a mob pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post. DGP O.P Singh said police had to fire tear-gas shells to control the sit...

PM Modi meets Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House. This is the third meeting between the two leaders in the last three years.Costa is on a two-day visit to India on an invitation extend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019