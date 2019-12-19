Four killed, four Indians injured in accident in Nepal

At least four Nepalese nationals were killed and as many from India injured on Thursday after a jeep met with an accident in Nepal's eastern Udaypur district, police said. The incident occurred when the jeep heading towards Katari from Tamdanda fell a hundred metres down from a hilly road, the police said.

Four persons, all Indian nationals, who were injured in the accident have been admitted to a local hospital, police said, adding that the jeep was carrying residents of Sikkim, who were returning after visiting their relatives in eastern Nepal. Those killed in the accident were Nepalese labourers, who were going for their work.

