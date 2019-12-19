Left Menu
Casualties in Moscow shootout near FSB security service office

  PTI
  • |
  Moscow
  • |
  Updated: 19-12-2019 23:27 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-12-2019 22:57 IST
A gunman opened fire near an office of Russia's FSB security service in central Moscow on Thursday, causing casualties and prompting the security service to "neutralize" the shooter. The gunfire broke out around 6:45 pm (1545 GMT) by the office, in an area close to the main headquarters of the FSB security service in Lubyanka Square, the heart of the Russian capital.

Footage shot by a passer-by showing people running in panic while armed officers made their way towards the scene, taking cover behind parked cars. The FSB security service said in a statement to Russian news agencies about 30 minutes later that the gunman has been "neutralized", without giving further details.

"An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralized," the FSB said. AFP correspondents in the area, however, heard more gunfire and were told to move back by police.

Witness Andrei Molchanov told AFP at the scene he saw one body and had heard automatic weapons fire. Several videos shot from different vantage points showed armed men running out of the office as gunfire rang out.

Authorities have closed traffic on the Bolshaya Lubyanka street, the official Moscow traffic Twitter account said. The Moscow metro said passenger access may be "limited at the request of police officers" at the nearest Lubyanka metro station.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said police have cordoned off the area of the incident and were not letting pedestrians pass, while three ambulances were going to the site. The incident came on the eve of the Day of Security Service in Russia which is celebrated on December 20.

President Vladimir Putin also Thursday gave a speech marking a concert for the Russian security workers day, saying that at least 54-terror related crimes had been thwarted in Russia in 2019, including 33 attacks.

