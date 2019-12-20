Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ex-Islamic State fighters, women and children return to Bosnia from Syria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 01:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 01:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Ex-Islamic State fighters, women and children return to Bosnia from Syria
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

A group of 25 former Islamic State fighters, women and children, some of them orphaned, returned to Bosnia on Thursday, the prosecutor's office and the security ministry said.

Seven men have been handed over to the state prosecutor while six women and 12 children were taken to a reception center for further examination and medical assistance, the security ministry said. Some had been sought on international arrest warrants and the suspects were under investigation for the offenses of organizing a terrorist group, joining foreign paramilitary groups, and terrorism, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Bosnia's state court has tried and convicted 46 people who returned from Syria or Iraq over the past few years. Islamic State lost its last territorial foothold in Syria in March this year and many of its militants are now believed to be in Kurdish-run prisons in northern Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundups: Fictional nation Wakanda removed from U.S. trade list; Zodiac window cleaners set Tokyo sparkling

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...

Report: RHP Teheran, Angels agree to 1-year, $9M deal

Free-agent pitcher Julio Teheran has agreed to a one-year contract worth 9 million with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN reported Thursday, citing a source. Teheran, 28, went the free-agent route after the Atlanta Braves declined a 12 million c...

Ex-minister detained over oil scandal after Nigeria return

Abuja, Dec 20 AFP Nigerias anti-graft agency on Thursday arrested a former justice minister over one of the countrys biggest ever corruption scandals after he flew back from detention in Dubai. Mohammed Adoke, who also held the post of atto...

People News Roundup: Adidas, Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection; R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collectionAdidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019