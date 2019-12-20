Yemen rebels, loyalists free 135 in prisoner swap
Yemen rebels and pro-government forces on Thursday exchanged 135 prisoners in the hotly contested city of Taiz, loyalist military sources said. The exchange in the southwest Yemen city, held by forces that back the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi but long surrounded by Huthi rebels, came after tribal mediation, one of the sources said.
The rebels freed 75 hostages in exchange for loyalist forces releasing 60 rebels, the source added. The trade is the latest in a string of prisoner swaps and release deals since a 2018 United Nations-mediated agreement to exchange some 15,000 prisoners.
The landmark agreement signed in Sweden in December last year was hailed as Yemen's best chance so far to end a war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine and left tens of thousands dead, according to aid groups. On Tuesday, 11 prisoners (five loyalist soldiers and six rebels) were exchanged in the northern governorate of Jawf following another tribal mediation, according to a military source.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in November repatriated to Huthi-held Sanaa 128 Yemeni rebels freed by Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition against the insurgents. That came after the rebels released 290 prisoners in late September, the ICRC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Taiz
- Dubai
- Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi
- Saudi Arabia
- Huthi
- Sweden
- United Nations
- ICRC
ALSO READ
Soccer-Saudi Arabia to meet Bahrain in Gulf Cup final
Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm situation in Yemen in prelude to settlement - Al-Arabiya
UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm Yemen situation ahead of settlement - Al-Arabiya
UPDATE 2-Boxing-Joshua takes revenge on Ruiz in Saudi Arabia rematch
Biden campaign attacks Trump policy on Saudi Arabia, North Korea