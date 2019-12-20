Pelosi afraid to present her 'phony impeachment hoax' to Senate: Trump

US President Donald Trump has again hit out at House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that she is afraid to present her "phony impeachment hoax" to the Senate. "Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!," Trump said in a tweet.

Earlier, the White House had said in a statement that President Trump is confident that the Senate will not vote to impeach him after the House of Representatives voted in favour of the impeachment motion. US House of Representative on Wednesday voted to support the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The trail in the Republican-controlled Senate is likely to begin in January, Al Jazeera reported. However, that is only after House Democrats send articles of impeachment to the Senate. This is not the first time, the US President had targeted Pelosi. In a scathing letter to Pelosi a day before the House was to vote on impeachment, Trump protested against the "partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats".

Stressing that the Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee were not recognisable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence, the US President in his six-page letter to Pelosi had said, "They include no crimes, no misdemeanours, and no offences whatsoever. You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!" (ANI)

