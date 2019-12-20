UPDATE 1-China's Xi celebrates 'loving' Macau's anniversary with expected policy rewards

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to preside over a lavish ceremony in Macau on Friday marking the 20th anniversary of its hand-over to Chinese rule, and the swearing-in of another Beijing-backed city government. Xi is also due to announce policies aimed at diversifying the former Portuguese colony's casino-dependent economy, in what is being seen as a reward for its loyalty, in contrast to nearby Hong Kong and its months of anti-government turmoil.

The measures are expected to include a new yuan-denominated stock exchange and policies to further integrate Macau with the mainland. "'Love China, love Macau' has become the core value of the whole society ... every party deeply understands Macau and China's future and destiny are closely related," Xi said at a celebratory gala dinner on Thursday.

Xi also joined chorus singers to participate in a rendition of the patriotic song "Ode to My Motherland." Dressed in a suit with a red tie and accompanied by his wife, he sang on stage as he clapped his hands. His speech on Friday will be closely watched and comes at the end of a three-day visit marked by tight security and border controls to prevent any spillover of dissent from the former British colony of Hong Kong.

Journalists, activists and even the heads of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong were barred from entering the city in the run-up to Xi's visit. Macau authorities have not commented on the issue. Ferry and light rail services have been restricted for the visit with operators citing security concerns.

Incoming Macau chief executive Ho Iat-seng will be sworn in for a five-year term along with his team of new secretaries in the morning. Macau returned to Chinese rule on Dec. 20, 1999, with the same "one country, two systems" formula aimed at preserving autonomy under which Hong Kong is governed.

While protesters in Hong Kong, across the mouth of the Pearl River, are furious by what they see as Beijing's erosion of their freedoms, Macau has seen little dissent. Protests are very rare in the territory. More than half of its 620,000 population immigrated from China in recent decades.

Macau's cluster of islands have been decked out ahead of the anniversary with national flags and red banners hanging over schools, office towers and draped along roads. Xi has met government officials and business leaders during his stay, praised the patriotic nature of education in Macau and lauded the territory for upholding national security.

