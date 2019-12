India-China boundary talks to be held tomorrow

The 22nd meeting of the Special Representatives (SR) for India-China Boundary Question will be held in New Delhi on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The Indian delegation will be lead by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side will be led by State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the MEA said in a statement.

This will be the first meeting of the Special Representatives between the two countries since the second informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in India earlier this year.

