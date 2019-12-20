Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake: USGS

Kabul, Dec 20 (AFP) A strong earthquake rattled Afghanistan and Pakistan Friday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said, forcing residents into the streets in Islamabad and Kabul.

The 6.1-magnitude quake hit 51 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Jurm in northern Afghanistan and was over 200 kilometres deep, USGS said.

In both capital cities, residents felt two quakes in quick succession, however there were no immediate reports of damage. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

