Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter removes nearly 6,000 Saudi-backed accounts for platform manipulation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:59 IST
Twitter removes nearly 6,000 Saudi-backed accounts for platform manipulation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc said on Friday it has removed nearly 6,000 accounts for being part of a state-backed information operation originating in Saudi Arabia.

The accounts were amplifying messages favorable to Saudi authorities, mainly through aggressive liking, retweeting and replying, Twitter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Fiat Chrysler sells cast iron business to Brazil's Tupy

Rome, Dec 20 AP Fiat Chrysler said on Friday its has sold its cast iron automotive components business operated through its subsidiary Teksid to Brazils Tupy for 210 million euros USD 233 million. The sale includes Teksids cast iron product...

Manipur has earned Rs 468 crore under GST from April-October

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the revenue earnings of the state under Goods and Services Tax GST in this financial year till October was Rs 468 crore. Replying to a question of Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram, the CM to...

Israel's Netanyahu says ICC has 'no jurisdiction' for war crimes investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, calling it a dark day for truth and justice.The court has n...

UPDATE 2-France fines Google 150 mln euros for opaque ad platform rules

Frances competition watchdog on Friday fined Google 150 million euros 167 million for abusing its dominant market position by applying opaque and unpredictable rules on its Google Ads advertising platform. It is the first penalty imposed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019