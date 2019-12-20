Twitter removes nearly 6,000 Saudi-backed accounts for platform manipulation
Twitter Inc said on Friday it has removed nearly 6,000 accounts for being part of a state-backed information operation originating in Saudi Arabia.
The accounts were amplifying messages favorable to Saudi authorities, mainly through aggressive liking, retweeting and replying, Twitter said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
