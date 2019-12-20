Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian Territories

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:50 IST
ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said on Friday she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, which could include charges against Israelis or Palestinians.

"I am satisfied that ... war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip," Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

Bensouda said that because the Palestinian Territories had requested the intervention of the court she did not need to request approval from judges to start an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital as a precaution

Britains Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to hospital on Friday as a precaution for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, trave...

INSTANT VIEW-Economists, business leaders and politicians react to new BoE governor Bailey

In terms of Mr. Baileys position on the dove-hawk spectrum, it is very hard to tell. Mr. Bailey does not comment publicly on monetary policy issues, or even more broadly about Brexit and the economy. He has on a couple of occasions alluded ...

Over 66 pc voter turnout recorded in Jharkhand polls

Jharkhand assembly elections recorded the overall voter turnout of 66 per cent with the fifth phase witnessing 70.83 per cent electoral exercise their democratic right to vote in the final phase of elections in Jharkhand on Friday. Accordin...

World leaders given an F on climate as Thunberg joins Swedish school strikers

Greta Thunberg joined other young climate activists protesting outside the Swedish parliament on Friday for the first time since she embarked on a four-month overseas voyage to attend climate conferences in New York City and Madrid. At the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019