Britain's Prince Philip, 98, taken to hospital as precaution

Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been hospitalized as a "precautionary measure" related to a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh travelled from the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday morning. He is expected to remain there for a few days.

"The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," the palace statement read. "The admission is a precautionary measure on the advice of His Royal Highness' doctor," it said.

The palace said the royal was not taken by ambulance and that it was a planned admission. Prince Philip retired from public life in August 2017 after decades supporting the 93-year-old monarch and attending events for his own charities and organizations.

Since retiring from official solo royal duties, he has appeared in public alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family at a limited number of events and church services. The hospital visit comes as the Queen arrived at her Sandringham Estate on Friday for the start of her annual Christmas break.

