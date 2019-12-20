Left Menu
UK foreign minister says Sacoolas return would be "right thing to do"

  Updated: 20-12-2019 21:23 IST
  Created: 20-12-2019 21:23 IST
Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday he welcomed the decision by British prosecutors to charge a U.S. diplomat's wife with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England four months ago in which teenager Harry Dunn died.

"I welcome the taking of a charging decision which is an important step towards justice for Harry and towards solace for his family, but it is not the end," Raab said.

"I hope that Anne Sacoolas will now realise the right thing to do is to come back to the UK and cooperate with the criminal justice process."

