Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiat heir Lapo Elkann recovering after major car crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:43 IST
Fiat heir Lapo Elkann recovering after major car crash
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lapo Elkann, one of the heirs of Italy's Agnelli family which founded auto giant Fiat, said Friday he was recovering in Switzerland following a serious car accident in Jerusalem. The 42-year-old grandson of legendary former Fiat boss and jet setter Gianni Agnelli told Corriere Della Sera newspaper that the crash occurred about 10 days ago when he was returning from the Western Wall.

He suffered multiple fractures and pulmonary lesions and underwent several operations. Elkann said he could not remember how the crash happened as he lost consciousness but only that he was behind the wheel.

"I thank God for returning me to life," Elkann, who played a pivotal role in relaunching Fiat's iconic 500 models, told the newspaper. "I pray for all those youths who I saw dying in Israel at my side in the emergency section, for friends who were close to me and for my family."

Elkann said that after the accident, he was determined to involve himself further in an association he created for victims of sexual abuse. A few weeks ago he had revealed that he had been subjected to sexual abuse as a child.

Elkann has also started tweeting from his hospital bed, congratulating elder brother John for sealing a tie-up between US-Italian giant Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and France's PSA group to create the world's fourth-largest automobile manufacturer. "Dear Brother I have and will always Believe in U. I am Very Very PROUD of U. Great Team Job: #FCAPSA," he said, calling his brother John and PSA chief Carlos Tavares "Batman and Robin." "Batman & Robin = Elkann & Tavares. Bravo to BOTH. And I wish u to both to be always like Batman & Robin with to each other for #FCA & #PSA Forza #BatmanRobin," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Denly defies illness to score England century

Benoni, South Africa, Dec 20 AFP Joe Denly defied illness to score the first century of Englands tour of South Africa when he made 103 on the first day of a non-first-class three-day match against South Africa A at Willowmoore Park on Frida...

Pondicherry varsity students council to boycott convocation presided over by Prez Kovind

The Pondicherry Universitys student council on Friday said it will boycott the annual convocation, which will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, to protest state repression against students. The 27th annual convocation of the va...

Finance Minister Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with economists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting with some leading economists here as a part of her consultations for the Union Budget 2020-21. The main focus areas of the discussions included steps needed to achieve USD 5 trill...

Despite noteban, Maha revenue increased in 2017-18: CAG report

The Maharashtras governments revenue for financial year 2017-18 increased significantly when compared to the previous fiscal despite the announcement of demonetisation a few months before this period, a CAG financial report has stated. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019