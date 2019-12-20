Russia fails to get U.N. approval for Syria cross-border aid deliveries from Turkey
Russia failed on Friday in a bid to get the U.N. Security Council to extend authorization of Syria cross-border aid deliveries from two points in Turkey after Moscow vetoed a rival draft resolution that would have also approved a crossing point from Iraq.
Russia's draft resolution received 5 votes in favor, 6 against and there were 4 abstentions. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
