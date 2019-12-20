Russia fails to get U.N. approval for Syria cross-border aid deliveries from Turkey

Russia failed on Friday in a bid to get the U.N. Security Council to extend authorization of Syria cross-border aid deliveries from two points in Turkey after Moscow vetoed a rival draft resolution that would have also approved a crossing point from Iraq.

Russia's draft resolution received 5 votes in favor, 6 against and there were 4 abstentions. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.

