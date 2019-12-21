Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Thousands of protesters marched in support of China’s Uighurs in Istanbul on Friday and voiced solidarity with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil after the furore caused by his criticism of China’s policies toward the Muslim minority.

IRAN-USA-UN/ In rare move, U.S. and Iranian envoys talk after U.N. meeting on nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations made a rare compassionate public gesture toward her Iranian counterpart in the Security Council chamber on Thursday, expressing condolences over the death of an Iranian toddler. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ U.S. lawmakers head home amid impasse over Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers who control the fate of President Donald Trump left Washington for a holiday break on Friday with no agreement over how they will handle the Senate trial to consider his impeachment charges in January. USA-HEALTHCARE-INSURANCE/

Sign-ups for 2020 Obamacare insurance on HealthCare.gov fall to 8.3 million: CMS Enrollments for 2020 insurance plans, under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), on the HealthCare.gov website fell by about 200,000 from last year to 8.3 million, the U.S. government said on Friday, citing preliminary data.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. consumers put economy on moderate growth path in third quarter WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth nudged up in the third quarter and the economy appears to have maintained the moderate pace of expansion as the year ended, supported by a strong labor market.

GLOBAL-MARKETS-2019-GRAPHIC/ The best year financial markets have ever had?

LONDON (Reuters) - For all the angst about trade wars, geopolitics and a sputtering and overly indebted global economy, 2019 might just be the best year investors have ever had. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS-BOXOFFICE/ 'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The highly anticipated movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” collected $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night, the fifth-highest debut of all time, Walt Disney Co said on Friday. NETFLIX-KLAUS/

Netflix says 'Klaus' is a hit with nearly 30 million views worldwide LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s animated holiday movie “Klaus” has been watched in nearly 30 million households worldwide during its first month, landing among the streaming service’s most-watched original movies, according to data the company provided to Reuters.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-KELLY-ARREST/

Steelers cut safety Kelly after arrest The Pittsburgh Steelers waived safety Kameron Kelly after his arrest following an early morning altercation at a local bar on Friday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS/ Former skipper Arteta returns as Arsenal manager

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he was confident he would have the London club challenging for top honours again and asked for patience after being appointed head coach on a 3-1/2 year contract on Friday. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE USA-DEFENSE/TRUMP (TV)

Trump signs defense bill U.S. President Donald Trump signs $738 billion defense spending bill passed earlier this week by Congress.

20 Dec 19:20 ET / 00:20 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/INDONESIA-TOUR GUIDE (PIX) (TV) 15 years on: Indonesian tour guide tells the horrors of deadly tsunami to tourists

The personal story of a tour guide in Aceh, who is also a survivor of the 2004 tsunami, following her at work, when she brings tourists to the tsunami sites -- including a big boat that was washed ashore, a memorial museum and the beach where thousands were killed 15 years ago. 21 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MALAYSIA-MUSLIMALLIANCE/CLOSING (TV)

Closing ceremony of Muslim Alliance Summit in Malaysia Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is to officiate the closing ceremony of the Muslim Alliance Summit, which brings together top leaders from Turkey, Pakistan and several other Muslim nations in the Malaysian capital.

21 Dec CUBA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Cuba's president to address national assembly, appoint prime minister Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel is expected to address the national assembly as it meets for its year-end session. He is likely to touch on the tricky economy outlook amid worsening U.S. sanctions. A prime minister - a role created by the new constitution - will also be named.

21 Dec CUBA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Cuba's president to address national assembly, appoint prime minister Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel is expected to address the national assembly as it meets for its year-end session. He is likely to touch on the tricky economy outlook amid worsening U.S. sanctions. A prime minister - a role created by the new constitution - will also be named.

21 Dec JAPAN-IRAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Iranian President Rouhani leaves Japan after two-day visit Iranian President Hassan Rouhani leaves Japan after a two-day visit.

21 Dec FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS-GETAWAY (TV)

French holidaymakers defy to striking rail workers in holiday getaway We aim to deliver a tight colour sidebar on the Christmas getaway as France's most hardline trade unions press on with a transport strike over the festive holidays

21 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

