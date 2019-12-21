Left Menu
Maryam Nawaz moves court a second time seeking removal from no-fly list

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday submitted a second petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday submitted a second petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The petition has been set for hearing by a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on Monday, December 23, Dawn reported.

Maryam, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is currently undergoing treatment in London, had first approached the court with this request two weeks ago on December 7. On December 9, the court disposed of the petition and directed the government's review committee to decide on the matter within seven days.

In the latest petition filed by her lawyers, Muhammad Amjad Pervaiz and Azam Nazeer Tarar, the PML-N vice president is once again seeking one-time permission to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure. "The respondent government be kindly directed to delete the name of the petitioner from Exit Control List forthwith. Meanwhile, pending the disposal of the instant petition, the petitioner may kindly be granted one-time permission to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure," the petition reads.

Along with her father, the government had decided to place Maryam's name on the ECL on August 20, 2018. Maryam is currently free on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which she is a suspect, but her name remains on the no-fly list. Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, travelled to London last month after the government and courts granted him permission to fly abroad on medical grounds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

