Russia to go ahead with gas pipe project despite U.S. sanctions
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow will press ahead with a major Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, disregarding U.S. sanctions.
"Russia has implemented and will continue to implement its economic projects regardless of anyone's sanctions," the ministry said in the statement.
A U.S. bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday included legislation imposing sanctions on companies laying pipe for Nord Stream 2, which aims to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream 1 pipeline route to Germany.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Moscow
- Germany
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Trump jokes about 'Russia room' at White House
Weak Arctic ice sees 56 polar bears descend on Russian village
Russia frees anti-Kremlin student protester after opposition outcry
UPDATE 1-Russia, Turkey working on new S-400 missile contract -Ifax
Russia, Turkey working on new S-400 missile contract -Ifax citing official